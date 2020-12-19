Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is fighting for life as police try to piece together what happened after he was found with critical injuries on a street in a small town.
A man is fighting for life as police try to piece together what happened after he was found with critical injuries on a street in a small town.
Crime

Mystery after man found critically injured in street

by Grace Mason
19th Dec 2020 7:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN is fighting for life as police try to piece together what happened after he was found with critical injuries on a Ravenshoe street.

The 36-year-old man was located on John St about 11pm last night by an off duty paramedic.

He was suffering serious head injuries.

He was flown to the Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been established as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.

Anyone with any information which may assist investigators, including dashcam footage of the area at the time, is asked to contact police.

Originally published as Mystery after man found critically injured in Tablelands street

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPOSED: Warwick’s drunk/drug drivers

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Warwick’s drunk/drug drivers

        News Drunk, drugged-up, or plain dangerous. This is the full list of Rose City residents convicted in court this week.

        Morgan Park scores big with $2m funding boost

        Premium Content Morgan Park scores big with $2m funding boost

        News The windfall will allow for huge upgrades to the sporting hub, increasing its...

        Warwick Hospital gets new tool in Coronavirus battle

        Premium Content Warwick Hospital gets new tool in Coronavirus battle

        News The innovative piece of equipment is set to boost safety for both healthcare...

        REVEALED: Warwick’s best Christmas butcher winner

        Premium Content REVEALED: Warwick’s best Christmas butcher winner

        News It’s time to reveal who you voted for as Rose City’s best butcher, and their top...