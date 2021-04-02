Menu
Homicide detectives have closed off a suburban street after a man was found dead inside a home.
Crime

Mystery as man found dead in home

by James Hall
2nd Apr 2021 9:04 AM

Homicide detectives are piecing together the mysterious death of a man in Melbourne's east, who was found at 4.20am in the suburban home.

Victoria Police confirmed officers had been called to the house on Lorraine Street in Boronia in the early hours of Good Friday, with the yet to be identified man pronounced dead at the scene.

"The exact circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be determined," police told the NCA NewsWire, but Channel 7 has reported the homicide squad is on the scene and investigating.

The suburban street is expected to be closed off for an extended time while officers scour the area.

More to come

