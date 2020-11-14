Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An elderly man who disappeared from his home in Townsville has been spotted, weeks later, at a bank in Surfers Paradise.
An elderly man who disappeared from his home in Townsville has been spotted, weeks later, at a bank in Surfers Paradise.
News

Mystery as missing man seen 1200km away

by Darren Cartwright
14th Nov 2020 12:47 PM

An elderly man reported missing in Queensland's north last month has mysteriously been spotted some 1200km away at a bank on the Gold Coast.

Jair Pickholz, 75, was last seen on October 25 at a residence in South Townsville, and was reported missing shortly after.

Weeks later, police say Mr Pickholz has been seen on CCTV footage at a bank in Surfer's Paradise.

Jair Pickholz, 75, was reported missing in Townsville and spotted at a bank in Surfers Paradise weeks later. Police are still searching for him. Picture: Supplied /QPS
Jair Pickholz, 75, was reported missing in Townsville and spotted at a bank in Surfers Paradise weeks later. Police are still searching for him. Picture: Supplied /QPS

The footage shows Mr Pickholz at the bank on Surfers Paradise Boulevard around 1pm on November 13.

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate Mr Pikcholz as they hold concerns for his welfare.

"Leaving his residence for this amount of time is considered out of character," police say.

Mr Pickholz is known to frequent public transport and may be travelling up and down the Gold Coast.

He is described as being of Hungarian descent with a distinctive accent, approximately 155cm tall, with grey hair and likely has a medical dressing on the crown of his head.

Anyone who has seen Jair or has information regarding his location is asked to contact police.

Originally published as Mystery as missing man seen 1200km away

missing man police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE TODAY: Warwick’s best real estate agent finalists

        Premium Content VOTE TODAY: Warwick’s best real estate agent finalists

        Property Four competition frontrunners have emerged, but it’s up to you to decide on a clear winner.

        DRIED UP: Warwick misses out on region’s rainfall boost

        Premium Content DRIED UP: Warwick misses out on region’s rainfall boost

        Weather After a wet October, Warwick is again desperate for rain at less than 10 per cent...

        Wolves ready to dominate in final after spectacular season

        Premium Content Wolves ready to dominate in final after spectacular season

        Soccer The U16/17 team has lost only one game ahead of their grand final battle with St...

        Warwick fast food manager sprung growing weed in backyard

        Premium Content Warwick fast food manager sprung growing weed in backyard

        Crime The Warwick woman claimed she didn’t know she was breaking the law when she planted...