Mystery haunts Killarney’s most talked-about house

AN ABANDONED stilted beauty near Queen Mary Falls is one of the mysteries of Killarney that decades later continues to draw in nationwide intrigue.

Interest in the high-stumped house located in the scenic locale, recently reignited after it was re-posted in the Abandoned Australia Derelict Houses and more Facebook page.

According to a popular theory, the house was moved without council approval to the site around 20 years ago, accounting for its ‘abandoned’ look.

One of those who can testify to hearing this story is history enthusiast John Towells.

“We always heard it was put there but had no approval and it’s been left sitting there ever since,” he said.

“Nobody knows where it come from, apart from the fact they never got any more done with it.”

But others, such as Aleisha Smith, say renovations are just a matter of money and ability for the owner, who still tends to the coveted house.

Despite the countless offers, Ms Smith who is a family member of the old Queenslander’s owner said the local woman was not looking to sell, and would like curious parties to admire the private property from afar.

Warwick Daily News reached out to the owner, but they did not respond in time for deadline.

For now, it seems the exact history behind the site will remain one of Killarney’s unsolved stories.