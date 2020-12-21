Menu
The mystery man has nominated for mayor.
Council News

Mystery out of towner nominates for mayoral by-election

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
21st Dec 2020 11:37 AM
THE list of nominations for the mayoral vacancy has jumped to 17 this morning with Brett Williams nominating.

Mr Williams nominated this morning for the position, with mere hours to spare before they officially close.

Mr Williams, who studied at CQUniversity, is a finance manager with Bulloo Shire Council, which is on the South Australia and New South Wales border, covering the area around Thargomindah.

He has been in local government for more than 20 years.

He ran for mayor in this year’s earlier election with Bulloo Shire and lobbied for a “change for the future”.

His policy topics included fixing water and sewerage issues, housing and roads.

To nominate for a position the person must reside in the local government area for which they are nominating.

The nominations so far include Russel Claus, Nyree Johnson, Bronwyn Laverty-

Young, John Rewald, Miranda Broadbent, Chris Hooper, Shane Latcham, Tony Williams, Donna Kirkland, Christopher Davies, Leyland Barnett, Cherie Rutherford, Christian Shepherd, Remy McCamley and Dominic Doblo. Rob Crow is expected to officially nominate in the next hour.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

