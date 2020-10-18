M1 body: Woman’s body found next to M1 at Coomera on Gold Coast

M1 body: Woman’s body found next to M1 at Coomera on Gold Coast

A WOMAN'S body has been found on the side of the M1 on the Gold Coast, sparking a major investigation by police.

The body was discovered by officers at 8.30pm Saturday night at Coomera, near exit 54.

Officers discovered a damaged car parked dangerously on the road's shoulder next to the southbound lanes.

The body of a 32-year-old woman's body was found near the car.

A 31-year-old man, who was the driver of the vehicle was to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police have now launched an investigation into the circumstances of the woman's death.

Queensland Police are appealing for public assistance and urge anyone with dashcam footage of the area between exits 49 to 54 (southbound) 8.30pm to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink or Crime Stoopers.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

Originally published as Mystery over Woman's body found next to the M1