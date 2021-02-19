Mystery person wins $50m jackpot

One lucky Queenslander is $50 million richer than they were yesterday after taking out the entire Powerball jackpot.

Thursday's winning entry was not registered to a player card, the identity of the ticketholder remains a mystery and they may have yet to discover they're filthy rich.

So if you live in Queensland, you might want to check these winning Powerball numbers very carefully.

They are: 13, 25, 30, 3, 19, 16, 22. The Powerball is 10.

Someone could win a life-changing amount of money as the jackpot hits $50 million for the Powerball draw on Thursday.

In addition to the elusive $50 million division one winner, there were 1,770,963 winners across divisions two to nine in tonight's Powerball draw who collectively took home more than $32.19 million.

There were nine division two winning tickets, with each player scooping $99,074.45.

The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said he was eagerly waiting Australia's newest multi-millionaire to make contact and start the prize claim process.

"Someone has become an overnight multi-millionaire but possibly doesn't know it yet. We can't wait for them to discover this incredible news! Just imagine how $50 million might change your life and the lives of your nearest and dearest," he said.

"There are 50 million reasons why all Powerball players who purchased an entry in Queensland for tonight's draw should check their ticket immediately.

"If you discover you're holding the Powerball division one winning entry, hold on tight to that ticket and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so that we can start the prize claim process!

"Tonight's mystery winner is the third Powerball division one winner of 2021 and the second from Queensland. Only time will tell if Queensland's winning Powerball streak will continue in the coming months."

The last time a $50 million Powerball jackpot was up for grabs was in July 2020. However, the jackpot was not won, and instead climbed higher for the following week's draw.

A Canberra man in his 30s was the last lucky punter to score a $50 million Powerball prize in June 2018, when he took out the entire division one prize.

Powerball has only been won once this year. In January, one Queensland player and one New South Wales punter shared the $20 million jackpot.

Last year, Powerball welcomed 14 Powerball division one winners across Australia who collectively scored more than $470 million in prize money.

An analysis of 2020's division one winning Powerball entries shows only three were marked entries, where the player selected the numbers on their ticket, while the rest were QuickPick entries, so the lottery terminal randomly chose the numbers.

Two of last year's 14 Powerball winners also had PowerHit entries, a type of entry unique to Powerball that guarantees the all-important Powerball number.

