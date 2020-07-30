NAB cuts hours at 25 Queensland branches

NATIONAL Australia Bank will cut the opening hours of 25 of its smaller branches in regional Queensland.

Under the new model, NAB will adjust opening hours across 114 smaller regional branches across the country, from August 17, with 300 staff splitting their time between over-the-counter service and digital or phone banking support.

NAB group executive personal banking Rachel Slade said more than 90 per cent of the bank's customer interactions are now taking place online or by phone.

"It is clear the face of banking is changing, especially in the way customers want to interact with us," Ms Slade said. "Through this new model we can continue to be there to serve our customers and have meaningful conversations while also adapting to the way our customers are now banking."

NAB group executive personal banking Rachel Slade.

She said the regional branches would be open to customers from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Staff would be trained to support customers via phone and online outside those hours.

"Our colleagues will learn new skills to support customers in new ways, including on the phone and online chat, which presents the opportunity for our bankers to work remotely at times when more of our customers want to do their banking," Ms Slade said. "We have shown this is possible through COVID-19 restrictions with more than 450 bankers trained in new skills to support customers in different ways.

"The chance for more of our bankers to work from anywhere is something I am very excited about."

It comes as Westpac announced it would bring 1000 support jobs back to Australia from overseas to meet a surge in customer demand for help due to the COVID-19 crisis

The new roles will support call centres and provide processing and operational assistance to functions like home lending and consumer finance.

Westpac chief executive Peter King said the move would include returning all "dedicated voice roles" to Australia. "This will mean when a customer calls us, it will be answered by someone in Australia," Mr King said.

QLD BRANCHES IMPACTED

Bargara Agency

Biggenden

Blackwater

Capella

Clifton

Cloncurry

Cunnamulla

Dysart

Esk

Inglewood Agency

Injune Agency

Miles

Millmerran

Mitchell Agency

Monto

Mundubbera

Murgon

Oakey

Pittsworth

Proserpine

Quilpie

Richmond (QLD)

Texas

Tin Can Bay

Winton





Originally published as NAB cuts hours at 25 Queensland branches