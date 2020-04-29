NAME AND SHAME: Calls for watchdog to take up fuel gouge

EVEN PLAYING FIELD: Kacey Gordon was happy to fill up at United Warwick for a cheaper price than usual but still advocated for fuel price regulations.

EVEN PLAYING FIELD: Kacey Gordon was happy to fill up at United Warwick for a cheaper price than usual but still advocated for fuel price regulations.

RESIDENTS in Warwick are still paying up to 10.5c more for their petrol than those in metropolitan areas and state politicians have urged residents to back a public naming and shaming campaign.

The average price per litre for unleaded fuel in Warwick yesterday was 93.4 cents, while residents in Brisbane were reaping the benefits of a worldwide low with fuel selling for 82.9 cents, according to RACQ’s Fair Fuel finder.

Emu Vale resident Roger Knox said yesterday was the first time he felt he could afford to fill his car and called for an equal playing field.

“I would like to see prices on an even level across country and city,” he said.

“Everyone is struggling at the moment, especially with living conditions, food and shelter.

“If they could drop fuel prices, it would be a great help for people’s pockets.”

Southern Downs resident Kacey Gordon agreed that regional towns often got shortchanged and welcomed any future reductions.

“I would like to see our prices lowered – I think anyone would,” she said.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham called for an urgent independent investigation into regional prices to regulate the disparity.

“Oil prices and refined fuel prices have been falling now for about seven weeks and are continuing to fall,” Dr Lynham said on Friday.

“Retailers in some markets like Warwick are charging significantly higher prices than in other places.

“The time has come for the ACCC to use its powers as the competition regulator to name and shame the gougers to protect regional Queensland customers.

“I encourage Warwick drivers to raise this issue with their federal MP to give the ACCC more powers to act for drivers.”

State MP James Lister backed Dr Lynham’s call and encouraged motorists to seek out small businesses for better deals.

“The big players are ripping us off but small suppliers are generally selling it cheaper,” he said.

“I filled up the farm ute on Monday at the Ballandean General Store and places like that, the Killarney Co-op, the Allora servo – those are small business feeling the pinch, too right now.”

An ACCC spokesman said they were responding to concerns.

“The ACCC cannot control the petrol prices companies set but we can call out problematic price setting which can influence company behaviour,” he said.