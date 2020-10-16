NAME AND SHAME: Warwick’s badly behaved drivers

BEHIND THE WHEEL: A full list of Warwick drivers caught drunk, drugged, or otherwise behaving badly. Photo: iSTOCK

WHETHER drunk, drugged-up, or plain dangerous, people are convicted of reckless driving in Warwick court every week.

Here’s a wrap of the Warwick residents sentenced this week for drink, drug, and unlicensed driving offences this week.

Tiana Louise Hoffman was taken off the roads for a month after being caught driving with marijuana in her system on May 7.

The 22-year-old was driving home from a party at 6am on Leyburn-Cunningham Rd when she fell asleep behind the wheel, veering off the road into a nearby tree.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard she was taken to hospital, where a blood test later detected marijuana in her system.

Hoffman pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving, for which she was fined $350. No conviction was recorded.

Looking to get out of the house after a fight with his partner, Adam Robert Kemp didn’t take into account he would be driving at more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

He was stopped by police on King St in Clifton late at night on August 15, where he returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.135.

Kemp pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving, and was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Warwick mum Krystal Lee Goebel was busted with methamphetamines in her system while supervising her partner, who was a learner driver at the time. The pair were pulled over on Percy St on January 21.

Despite being in the passenger seat, Magistrate Julian Noud told the 36-year-old her actions still posed a risk to the wider community.

She pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving, earning a $350 fine and one-month licence disqualification.

Stephen Desmond Grimshaw was fined $800 and taken off the roads for five months after he was caught driving with a BAC of 0.121. The 46-year-old father was sprung driving on Lyons St at about 1am on July 15.

He pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving.

After losing his licence for driving more than 40km/h over the speed limit in April this year, Connor Timmothy Sauverain again caught police attention only a month later.

Police intercepted the 20-year-old driving on Willow St in Killarney, where a licence check revealed his suspension.

He pleaded guilty to one count of unlicensed driving after a previous high-speed offence, earning a $450 fine and further six-month disqualification.

Warwick mum Sandra Lee Howard was caught driving twice with methamphetamines in her system, once in September 2019 and again in April this year.

She also pleaded guilty to trying to evade police within that same period.

She was convicted of two counts of drug driving and one count of evading police.

The 41-year-old was fined $6652.50 and disqualified from driving for two years.

