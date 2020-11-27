NAME AND SHAME: Warwick’s drink and drug drivers

Warwick courts have again been filled with drug and drink driving offenders. Picture: Alison Wynd

DRINK and drug driving offences continue to be some of the most frequently dealt with inside Warwick Magistrates Court. Here is a list of those who have most recently pleaded guilty to driving with either drugs or alcohol in their system.

Ethan Lyndon Sloss was taken off the roads for eight months after he was busted driving through a Brisbane suburb at more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

The Warwick 21-year-old attracted police attention with his erratic driving through Springwood on August 30, and was eventually intercepted on Tolmer Pl.

He recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.174.

Defence lawyer Bonnie O’Brien told the Warwick Magistrates Court the 21-year-old had attended counselling since being charged to address any underlying alcohol abuse issues.

Sloss was fined $1200 and no conviction was recorded.

An Applethorpe man claimed he was only busted drink driving after trying to defuse a conflict with his partner, but it didn’t prevent him from losing his licence for three months.

Darryl Vincent Maxwell was sprung by police driving across his private property on the evening of April 3, where he recorded a BAC of 0.102.

The 47-year-old was also fined $250.

Scott Lindsay Withers was slapped with a $450 fine after crashing his car near Clifton while driving with a BAC of 0.085.

Police were called to the scene at about 7.30pm on August 21, where they found the 34-year-old had run his Toyota ute with attached trailer off the road.

The court heard several personal references citing Withers’ usually good character, and his otherwise clean traffic record was also acknowledged.

The 34-year-old was disqualified from driving for one month and no conviction was recorded.

One too many beers at the Killarney pub on State of Origin night cost one man his licence for a month.

Matthew David Hall travelled from Legume to see the series opener with a couple of cold ones.

The 21-year-old was stopped on Acacia St where he had a BAC of 0.053.

The court heard that since the P-plater lived just over the border, it disqualified him from applying for a Queensland work licence.

Hall pleaded guilty to drink driving and was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Henry John Hubber will have to find another mode of transport for the next three months, after pleading guilty to drug driving.

Hubber was stopped on Albion St in September, where he tested positive to marijuana.

In addition to the disqualification, he was fined $350.

