Name bypass after the Aboriginal people: 'It's a no brainer'

1st Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.
Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

YOUR SAY: Many suggestions have been forthcoming in regards to the naming of the new city bypass; names of city people who have contributed much to the development of our local surrounds and yes, there are many.

The question of a title seems a no brainer to me. An Aboriginal name should be the only consideration. After all, the bypass traverses land that the Aboriginal people have held dear to their traditions forever and the least that we can do at this late stage of settlement is to name the bypass for them.

Why part of the Warrego Highway has been dedicated to Darren Lockyer one will never know. Yes, Mr Lockyer has contributed much to his game and to local life in general, but to name a section of highway after him is totally, totally, absurd.

Hopefully the same mistake will not be made in naming the new Toowoomba bypass:

Give the Aboriginal people something they can be proud of ... something in compensation for the use of their lands.

There is hardly any visual representation of the Aboriginal people here in Australia in comparison to The First Nations People of the US and Canada.

We owe our Aboriginal people that much surely. It is really a no brainer.

JNETTE HARVEY, Rangeville

Topics:  bypass name toowoomba toowoomba second range crossing

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

