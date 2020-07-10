Menu
IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
NAMED: 14 people appearing in Warwick court today

Jessica Paul
10th Jul 2020 7:30 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Warwick Magistrates Court today, July 10.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Brennan, Mark William

Chowns, Colin Angus, Mr

Davies, James Christopher

Eckhoff, Andrew Victor, Mr

Felise, Christopher Robert

Mills, Jeffery Ian

Needham, Sherree Anne

Paterson, Gregory Alan

Puruczki, Joe, Mr

Scopelliti-Seaton, Joshua Verelst

Slade, Keiran Roger

Taylor, Jake William, Mr

Taylor, Mark Andrew

Weston, Ricky William, Mr

