NAMED: 21yo accused of stabbing attack on two men

Two men were transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition after allegedly being stabbed by a 21yo man in Stanthorpe at the weekend. Picture: Zizi Averill

A 21-year-old man charged with attempted murder over the alleged stabbings of two men in Stanthorpe at the weekend will remain in police custody until next month.

Taufoou Lamipeti is charged with one count each of attempted murder, intending to cause grievous bodily harm and common assault.

Two men, aged 30 and 21, were transported to hospital with serious back and chest injuries after allegedly being stabbed with an unknown object in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police will allege the men were stabbed after an altercation with Lamipeti.

Crime scenes were established at Wallangarra Rd, where it is alleged the stabbings occurred, and Alice St about 3am on Sunday.

Lamipeti was taken into custody a short time later.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine represented Lamipeti in Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon, but he did not appear in person.

No application for bail was made and Lamipeti will remain in custody until his next court date.

His matter is due to be mentioned in Warwick Magistrates Court on April 7.

The alleged victims remain in a serious but stable condition at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

