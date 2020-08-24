NAMED: 22 people appearing in court today

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court today, August 24.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Beattie, Matthew Joseph

Darcy, Nigel Ian

Ezzy, Connor Desmond

Fernando, Cohen Richard

Fleming, Katherine Jean, Miss

Halliday, Jeffrey D F

Holland, Tyson Leslie, Mr

Kearney, Kai Ryan

Kirby, Caleb Joel

Langley, David Jefferey

Laskus, Gerd Volker

Laurie, Travis Lloyd

Lawton, Wade Doohan

May, Peter Joseph

Mowbray, Adam Charles

Mowbray, Adam Charles, Mr

Ney, Rachel Elise, Miss

Strachan, Joel Patrick

Swift, Nigel Alan, Mr

Taylor, Damian Ross

Taylor, Jake William, Mr

Taylor, Mark Andrew