IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
Crime

NAMED: 23 people on 99 charges appearing in court today

Jessica Paul
7th Sep 2020 7:50 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court today, September 7.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Chowns, Colin Angus, Mr

Davies, James Christopher

Deighton, Monique Sarah

Halcrow, Lisa Rose, Miss

Harrison, Gregory John

Heath, Luke Isaac

Hidalgo, David

Hockings, Alana

Holder, Troy Rueben Christopher

Hubber, Jeffrey Brian

Johnson, Ricky Grant

Kirby, Caleb Joel, Mr

Kopittke, Michael James

Mackeen, Anthony James, Mr

May, Peter Joseph

Mills, Jeffery Ian

Needham, Sherree Anne

Overton, Reece Christopher

Raymond, Jack Robert

Rice, Alexander Lyall James

Sauverain, Connor Timmothy, Mr

Thomas, Travis Lindsay

Ware, Jeffery Anthony

