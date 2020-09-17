NAMED: 29yo charged with murder of Warwick man

WARWICK man Dwayne Thomas Andrew Watts has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Hope St last night.

Mr Watts was excused from appearing when his matter was mentioned in Warwick Magistrates Court this afternoon.

The 29-year-old is alleged to have murdered fellow Warwick man Mark Ireland, aged 54.

Paramedics were called to Mr Ireland's residence yesterday evening but he died of a head wound.

At a Toowoomba briefing, police alleged the pair were at a Hope St address when an argument erupted about 5pm yesterday.

Acting Detective Superintendent David Briese said Mr Ireland sustained fatal wounds to his face and head from a 'long-bladed weapon."

Sup Briese said police would allege the two men spent the afternoon together, along with several other people, who were assisting police.

"What their actual relationship is, I am not sure," he said.

"At the house something has led to an argument between the two, a physical altercation, where the injuries were inflicted."

Mr Watts' matter was adjourned until December 7, and he will remain in custody until then.

He is also still expected to face Warwick Magistrates Court on October 26 for unrelated matters.

Forensics investigators remain at the scene and Sup Briese said they had recovered a weapon.