Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Police investigate murder in Warwick
Crime

NAMED: 29yo charged with murder of Warwick man

Tessa Flemming
Michael Nolan
and
17th Sep 2020 12:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WARWICK man Dwayne Thomas Andrew Watts has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Hope St last night.

Mr Watts was excused from appearing when his matter was mentioned in Warwick Magistrates Court this afternoon.

The 29-year-old is alleged to have murdered fellow Warwick man Mark Ireland, aged 54.

Paramedics were called to Mr Ireland's residence yesterday evening but he died of a head wound.

At a Toowoomba briefing, police alleged the pair were at a Hope St address when an argument erupted about 5pm yesterday.

Acting Detective Superintendent David Briese said Mr Ireland sustained fatal wounds to his face and head from a 'long-bladed weapon."

Sup Briese said police would allege the two men spent the afternoon together, along with several other people, who were assisting police.

"What their actual relationship is, I am not sure," he said.

"At the house something has led to an argument between the two, a physical altercation, where the injuries were inflicted."

Mr Watts' matter was adjourned until December 7, and he will remain in custody until then.

He is also still expected to face Warwick Magistrates Court on October 26 for unrelated matters.

Forensics investigators remain at the scene and Sup Briese said they had recovered a weapon.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suspect named in Warwick murder investigation

        Premium Content Suspect named in Warwick murder investigation

        Crime MORE information has come to light about the man who attacked and killed an associate with a “long bladed weapon.”

        • 17th Sep 2020 11:31 AM
        Neighbours’ shock at alleged homicide in ‘cheery’ street

        Premium Content Neighbours’ shock at alleged homicide in ‘cheery’ street

        Breaking Warwick residents rattled by news a man had been killed

        PM 'determined to tear down Palaszczuk'

        Premium Content PM 'determined to tear down Palaszczuk'

        News Deputy Premier Steven Miles provides update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland

        Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court