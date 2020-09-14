Menu
IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
Crime

NAMED: 30 people appearing in court today

Jessica Paul
14th Sep 2020 10:30 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court today, September 14.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Aitken, Lance Ernest George

Alldridge, Hayden Shane, Mr

Beattie, Matthew Joseph

Buntak, Callum Alexander, Mr

Buttigieg, Damian Justin

Dahl, Christopher Alan Roger

Doorley, Angelo, Mr

Dutton Smith, Matthew Thomas, Mr

Dyball, Keith John

Fernando, Cohen Richard

Fleming, Katherine Jean, Miss

Forbes, Ross Stuart

Francis, Aiden Alexander

Hickling, Katrina Muriel Marie Rose

Hicks, Kenneth Claude, Mr

Holland, Tyson Leslie, Mr

Kirby, Jake Matude, Mr

Lawton, Wade Doohan

Manthey, Keven James

Milton, Emma Frances

Morrison, Jack William

Mowbray, Adam Charles

O’Neill, Malcolm

Penn, Mathew Joseph

Roberts, Jared Lea, Mr

Sands, Jamie David

Satora, Jamie Paul

Skinner, Mitchell Thomas Malcolm

Swift, Nigel Alan, Mr

Tanner, David Charles

Taylor, Jake William, Mr

Warwick Daily News

