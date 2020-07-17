NAMED: 35 people appearing in Warwick court today

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court today, July 17.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Alldridge, Hayden Shane, Mr

Alldridge, Tanna Jordan

Allen, Kylie Marie, Ms

Baque, Matthew John

Bates, Steven Randall, Mr

Berry, Liam Christopher

Brackin, Jason Cory

Burton, Thomas Peter

Compton, Charles Edward John, Mr

Crouch, Nicholas David

Dagan, Christopher Robert, Mr

Darcy, Nigel Ian

Deighton, Monique Sarah

Ezzy, Paul William

Hamson, Shelby Dulcie-Leigh

Hancock, Melina Maree

Hilton, Guy Robert Dexter

Howard, Sandra Lee

Khaulani, Trust

Lucas, Zac Richard

Mackeen, Anthony James, Mr

Mobbs, Clayton Lindsay, Mr

Moorcroft, Bo Austin

Murphy, Michelle Ann, Mrs

Ninness, Jason Scott

O’Halloran, Karen Leanne, Miss

Overton, Reece Christopher

Raymond, Jac Robert

Ross, Tony Nathan

Rountree-Whitmore, James Laurence, Mr

Skinner, Mitchell Thomas Malcolm

Smith, Diane Marie

Syrch, Diane Elise

Taylor, Joshua Paul

Thomas, Travis Lindsay