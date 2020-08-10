Menu
IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
NAMED: 37 people appearing in court today

Jessica Paul
10th Aug 2020 7:45 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court today, August 10.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Alldridge, Raymond George

Bates, Steven Randall, Mr

Brennan, Mark William

Chowns, Colin Angus, Mr

Crimmins, Nicholas Joseph, Mr

Dahl, Christopher Alan Roger

Duggan, Cody

Dyball, Keith John

Eather Tsiliris, Jeffery James, Mr

Edwards, Rachael Allison

Facer, Lachlan Ronald Barry, Mr

Halcrow, Lisa Rose, Miss

Hidalgo, David

Homburg, Shaun Frederick, Mr

Hubber, Jeffrey Brian

Ives, Neva-May Joyce

Johnson, Ricky Grant

Kennedy, Riki James

Kirby, Jake Matue, Mr

Kopittke, Michael James

Laurie, Candice Rae

Louanna, Pantera Opal, Ms

Manthey, Keven James

Matthews, Neville Arthur

Mcpherson, Joseph James

Mcpherson, Terri-Ann, Ms

Needham, Sherree Anne

Nunns, Benjamin James, Mr

O’Neill, Malcolm

Raymond, Jack Robert

Reibelt, Richard Alfred

Riley, Lucas James

Roberts, Jared Lea, Mr

Smith, Andrew William

Thompson, Ricky-Dean

Wilson, Lyneeka Ann

Winkworth, Farron Roy

