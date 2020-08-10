NAMED: 37 people appearing in court today
EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court today, August 10.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Alldridge, Raymond George
Bates, Steven Randall, Mr
Brennan, Mark William
Chowns, Colin Angus, Mr
Crimmins, Nicholas Joseph, Mr
Dahl, Christopher Alan Roger
Duggan, Cody
Dyball, Keith John
Eather Tsiliris, Jeffery James, Mr
Edwards, Rachael Allison
Facer, Lachlan Ronald Barry, Mr
Halcrow, Lisa Rose, Miss
Hidalgo, David
Homburg, Shaun Frederick, Mr
Hubber, Jeffrey Brian
Ives, Neva-May Joyce
Johnson, Ricky Grant
Kennedy, Riki James
Kirby, Jake Matue, Mr
Kopittke, Michael James
Laurie, Candice Rae
Louanna, Pantera Opal, Ms
Manthey, Keven James
Matthews, Neville Arthur
Mcpherson, Joseph James
Mcpherson, Terri-Ann, Ms
Needham, Sherree Anne
Nunns, Benjamin James, Mr
O’Neill, Malcolm
Raymond, Jack Robert
Reibelt, Richard Alfred
Riley, Lucas James
Roberts, Jared Lea, Mr
Smith, Andrew William
Thompson, Ricky-Dean
Wilson, Lyneeka Ann
Winkworth, Farron Roy