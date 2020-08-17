NAMED: 44 people appearing in court today

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court today, August 17.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Allen, Courtney Joey Lauren

Anich, Paul

Beattie, Matthew Joseph

Botham, Leonie

Burton, Thomas Peter

Crawford, Courtney Jane, Miss

Cunningham, Matthew David

Dagan, Christopher Robert, Mr

Darcy, Nigel Ian

Davies, James Christopher

Edmondstone, Katrine Lee

Edwards, Rachael Allison

Ezzy, Connor Desmond

Fleming, Katherine Jean, Miss

Gavin, Andrew Peter

Heath, Luke Isaac, Mr

Hoch, Billie Maree

Holder, Troy Rueben Christopher

Holland, Tyson Leslie, Mr

Kearney, Kai Ryan

Lambert, Damian Michael Thomas

Lambert, Donna Ann Maree

Laurie, Travis Lloyd

Laws, Louise Adela

Lucas, Zac Richard

Manwaring, Joshua Graham

Mowbray, Adam Charles

Mowbray, Adam Charles, Mr

Overton, Reece Christopher

Owens, Darcy Vinson

Raymond, Jack Robert

Rice, Alexander Lyall James

Riley, Lucas James

Roche, Karl John, Mr

Ryan, Cassidy Robert, Mr

Ryan-Mason, Glenn Michael

Simmonds, Kate Ellen, Miss

Sutherland, Eddie Matthew

Taylor, Jake William, Mr

Taylor, Joshua Paul

Tilmouth, Joshua John

Trenaman, Blake Travis Shane

Waters, Paul Ambrose

Webb, Ethan Samuel