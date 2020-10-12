Menu
IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
Crime

NAMED: 49 people appearing in court today

Jessica Paul
12th Oct 2020 8:15 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court today, October 12.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Alldridge, Raymond

Bayliss, Rhys Mark Francis, Mr

Beattie, Matthew Joseph

Berry, Liam Christopher

Chalmers, Darren Douglas

Cunningham, Matthew David

Dagan, Christopher Robert, Mr

Dahl, Christopher Alan Roger

Dauth, Aaron

Dempsey, Ebony

Dutton Smith, Matthew Thomas, Mr

Dwan, Jake William

Farnsworth, Adam Glen, Mr

Fleming, Katherine Jean, Miss

Goebel, Krystel Lee, Miss

Haines, Barry David

Halcrow, Lisa Rose, Miss

Harrison, Gregory John

Hoch, Billie Maree

Hoffman, Tiana Louise

Holder, Troy Rueben Christopher

Homburg, Shaun Frederick, Mr

Hubber, Jeffrey Brian

Johnson, Ricky Grant

Kirby, Caleb Joel, Mr

Kopittke, Michael James

Langley, David Jefferey

Laskus, Gerd Volker

Lawton, Wade Doohan

Lucas, Zac Richad

Manthey, Keven James

Milton, Emma Frances, Miss

Mowbray, Adam Charles, Mr

Nunns, Benjamin James, Mr

O’Neill, Malcolm

Puddy, Bruce James

Raymond, Jack Robert

Roche, Karl John, Mr

Sands, Jamie David

Satora, Jamie Paul

Sauverain, Connor Timmothy, Mr

Skinner, Mitchell Thomas Malcolm

Sleeman, Christopher Wayne

Taylor, Jake William, Mr

Taylor, Joshua Paul

Tipler, Paul Earl, Mr

Ulrich, Jason

Weston, Ricky William, Mr

Whiteland, Elizabeth A

Warwick Daily News

