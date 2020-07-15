NAMED: 49 people appearing in Warwick court today

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court today, July 15.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Abood, Shaun David

Alldridge, Raymond George

Amps, Joshua Edward Thomas

Beard, Natalie Maree

Bradford, Ricky Scot, Mr

Brown, Anthony Wayne, Mr

Cameron, Emma Kate

Cole, Matthew Wayne, Mr

Collins, Max Jefferson, Mr

Conroy, Brian Lee

Cunningham, Matthew David

Deighton, Monique Sarah

Donovan, Ryan Adrian, Mr

Eckhoff, Andrew Victor, Mr

Fitzgerald, Zane James

Grant, Addison Ryan, Mr

Healy, Kayne Kevin

Heath, Luke Isaac, Mr

Hickling, Amanda Lee

Hoch, Billie Maree

Holder, Troy Rueben Christopher

Holland, Tyson Leslie, Mr

Howard, Sandra Lee

Hume, Thomas James Peel, Mr

Hunter, Ethan Daniel William

Johnson, Clinton Lawrence

Jordan, Zachariah Joshua George

Kearney, Kai Ryan

Kopittke, Michael James

Lambert, Damian Michael Thomas

Lambert, Donna Ann Maree

Lee, Howard William, Mr

Lingwoodock, Jasmin Marie

Manwaring, Joshua Graham

Mascadri, Katlin Arlene

May, Peter Joseph

Mcauley, Wayne Christopher, Mr

Mclennan, Kevin Scott

Moloney, Yolande Rae

Mortlock, Hayden Peter, Mr

Phi, Duc Canh, Mr

Rippingale, Kent Andrew

Taylor, Damian Ross

Thompson, Tye Dylan

Waters, Paul Ambrose

Willett, Thomas Anthony, Mr