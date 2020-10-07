NAMED: 67 people appearing in court today

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court today, October 7.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Allen, Scott Richard

Banks, Amanda Leigh

Banks, Maryanne Lee

Bates, Paul Matthew, Mr

Beverley, Kimberley Skye, Miss

Binion, David Carl, Mr

Boney, Taneika Jean

Bowles, Mark Robert Douglas

Brown, Anthony Wayne, Mr

Bryant, Darrell Edward

Buchanan, Lukas Royal Ray

Burgis, Nicholas Daniel

Casey, Kristie Lee

Chalmers, Ashton Neil

Chowns, Colin Angus, Mr

Comin, Gregory Daniel, Mr

Conran, Jason William

Cooper, Rebecca Jane

Cooper, Russell George

Dau, Kelly Marie, Miss

Dendle, Matilda Rose

Dredge, Graeme Allan

Grimshaw, Stephen Desmond, Mr

Hancock, Melina Maree

Harvey, Peter John

Heath, Luke Isaac, Mr

Henman, Wayne George

Hicks, Kenneth Claude, Mr

Howard, Dylan Wade, Mr

Howard, Sandra Lee

Jobson, Andrew Phillip

Jobson, Ricky James

Johnson, Clinton Lawrence

Jones, Daniel Craig William, Mr

Kemp, Adam Robert, Mr

King, Damian Mark, Mr

Lamber, Damian Michael Thomas

Lambert, Donna Ann Maree

Leisha, Marshall Leslie

Lennane, Jennifer Denese, Ms

MacKeen, Anthony James, Mr

Mahony, Paul Michael

May, Grant William

McGrath, Holly Jade, Miss

McKavanagh-Crofts, Brock John, Mr

McMillian, Sophie Leah

Moore, Kylie Anne, Miss

Olive, Jackson Robert

Ollerton, Grant William

Razi, Mamoon

Riggs, Brittney Louise

Roche, Karl John, Mr

Ryan, Cassidy Robert, Mr

Ryan, Christopher Lee, Mr

Schoeck, Michael Victor

Shepherd, Sara Jane

Simmonds, Kate Ellen, Miss

Smith, Travis Mathew, Mr

Tickner-O’Keefe, Cloie Ann

Trihey, Kyle Jayden

Tyler, Phillip Alexander

Washington, Shamahla Rose, Ms

Watts, Christopher Arthur

Webb, Ethan Samuel

Withers, Scott Lindsay

Yeo, Nathan Thomas

Young, Cassandra Lea