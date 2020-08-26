NAMED: 90 people appearing in court today

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court today, August 26.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Alldridge, Raymond

Arce, Gabriella-Beatri Hannah

Ashford, Matthew John

Baker, Bradyn James

Beckhouse, Ty

Berry, Liam Christopher

Boreham, Adam Walter Harry

Bradford, Ricky Scot, Mr

Brisotto, Simon Ian, Mr

Buckland, David Charles

Buttigieg, Damian Justin

Camac, Kurt Peter

Carr, Ricky James, Mr

Clarke-Davis, Levi Jason Barton

Colley, Dennis Wayne

Crothers, Matthew Rodney

Dempsey, Ebony

Draper, Cody Tony Edgar

Dutton Smith, Matthew Thomas, Mr

Edmondson, Mark Wayne

Edwards, Rachael Allison

Elliott, Lisa

Emerson, Matthew James, Mr

Fackender, Megan Rose, Miss

Feyaerts, Peter Andrew

Fox, Kamahl Aaran, Mr

Francisco, Zachary Anthony James, Mr

Gaunt, Daniel Alan, Mr

Giffin, Brendon Clay, Mr

Gilbert, Benjamin Joseph

Gilmore, Dennis James

Goebel, Krystel Lee, Miss

Graham, Jamain James

Haines, Barry David

Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr

Hickling, Katrina Muriel Marie Rose

Hoffman, Tiana Louise

Hogden, Corey Michael

Hunter, Ethan Daniel William

Jamieson, Shane Lee

Johnson, Clinton Lawrence

Kearns, Pacey Thomas

La Rue, Jaimie Shannon

Lambert, Damian Michael Thomas

Lennane, Jennifer Denese, Ms

Liesegang, Darcey Michelle

Males, Ricky Dean, Mr

May, Grant William

McCarthy, Daniel James

McGrady, Dennis Norman

McLaughlin, Erin Alyce, Miss

Menhinnitt, Miles Gerard

Milton, Emma Frances, Miss

Moloney, Yolande Rae

Moloney-Riebelt, Chase

Moore, Paul William, Mr

Nisha, Sunny Prince

O’Brien, Danielle, Mrs

Ollerton, Grant William

Pedersen, Jayden Mark

Poffenroth, Lori Marie

Puddy, Bruce James

Queensland Corrective Services

Richards, Jan Michael

Rutherford, Oscar James Anthony Pe

Ryan, Cassidy Robert, Mr

Ryan, Christopher Lee, Mr

Sampson, Dylan Robert

Satora, Jamie Paul

Sives-Hill, Keren Alana, Miss

Sleeman, Christopher Wayne

Smith, Trinidy Clifford

Snarr, William Henry, Mr

Stewart, Allan Lloyd

Sutton, Bianca, Mrs

Tanner, David Charles

Thorne, Adrian Charles Dylan, Mr

Tickner-O’Keefe, Cloie Ann

Tipler, Paul Earl, Mr

Ulrich, Jason

Waters, Paul Ambrose

Watts, Dwayne Thomas Andrew

Wehmeyer, John Paul

Whiteland, Elizabeth A

Whiteland, Kenneth James

Whitfield, Scott Lawrence

Wilson, Mattison James

Woods, Leeanne Marie

Yeo, Nathan Thomas

Young, Cassandra Lea