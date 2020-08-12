NAMED: 95 people appearing in court today

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court today, August 12.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Adams, Matthew Michael

Aitken, Justin Phillip

Akary, Josephine, Miss

Alldridge, Hayden Shane, Mr

Allen, Kylie Marie, Ms

Alupis, Kieran Ashley

Athorn, David William, Mr

Barlow, Frank Thomas

Barlow, Mathew Raymond, Mr

Barton, Jessica Jade, Miss

Barton, Jessica Jade, Miss

Beggs, Caine Allan

Berry, Liam Christopher

Berry, Liam Christopher

Bezer, Christopher John

Blackburn, Callum Rhys

Bland, Tyrone Alexander Lee

Boreham, Adam Walter Harry

Brisotto, Simon Ian, Mr

Brown, Barry Trevor

Bumpstead, Jake Alan

Burgis, Nicholas Daniel

Burns, Jason Dean, Mr

Calleja, Dean Anthony Paul

Campbell, Justin Shane Theodore, Mr

Cavanagh, Jack Thomas, Mr

Chalmers, Ashton Neil

Churchward, Luke Nathen

Close, Justine Stacey

Cooper, Rebecca Jane

Cooper, Shaun David

Crummy, Robert James, Mr

De Oliveira, Jales Caldeira

Derrick, Dale, Mr

Dwan, Jake William

Dwan, Jake William

Easey, Robert Bruce

Eddy, Sebastian Charles

Elburg, Antony Arnold

Ezzy, Paul William,

Fackender, Timothy Edward

Feyaerts, Peter Andrew

Fayaerts, Peter Andrew

Ford, Nicholas Andrew, Mr

Fowles, Danny John, Mr

Galloway, Andrew

Gilcrist, Tina Louise

Hickling, Amanda Lee

Hicks, Kenneth Claude, Mr

Hockings, Alana

Hoffman, Mitchell Brent

Hoffman, Mitchell Brent

Holder, Troy Rueben Christopher

Howard, Dylan Wade, Mr

Jobson, Ricky James

Johnson, Clinton Lawrence

Kearney, Kai Ryan

Kelly, Emma Jane

Kelly, Lachlan James

La Rue, Jaimie Shannon

Lambert, Donna Ann Maree

Lloyd-Myyra, Sarah

Manwaring, Joshua Graham

Mason, Daniel Raymond

McGrath, Holly Jade, Miss

McKittrick, James Arthur

Mirfin, Caralee Anne

Moloney, Yolande Rae

Monaghan, Laura Mellissa

Moore, Paul William, Mr

Morgan, Michael John

Morrison, Jack William

Morrison, Jack William

Myyra, Sarah Catherine

Ngariki, Raphael Edwin

Nixon, Stephen Andrew, Mr

O’Halloran, Karen Leanne, Miss

Orton, Ryan

Payne, Adrian Stuart

Penn, Mathew Joseph

Popp, Lee Ian

Richardson, Benjamin Gregory

Ryan, Cassidy Robert, Mr

Ryan, Cassidy Robert, Mr

Sauverain, Connor Timmothy, Mr

Shepherd, Sara Jane

Taylor, Joshua Paul

Thomas, Brendan Ashley

Trenaman, Blake Travis Shane

Tucker, Lauchlan Ronald

Ware, Jeffery Anthony

Watts, Dwayne Thomas Andrew

Weston, Ricky William, Mr

White, Ronin James

White, Ronin James