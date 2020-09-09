Menu
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
News

NAMED: Alleged border jumper fronts court

Jessica Cook
9th Sep 2020 3:45 PM | Updated: 5:38 PM
A MAN accused of breaching border rules, sneaking into Queensland and making it to Hervey Bay, has fronted court.

Dale Symons is charged with failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, wilful damage and driving without licence.

Police will allege he snuck into Queensland despite police warning him just an hour earlier he could not enter the Sunshine State.

They claim he was refused entry into the state at 4.30pm on Sunday September 6, as he wasn't in possession of a valid border declaration pass.

Just over one hour later, at 5.45pm, he was allegedly captured on CCTV driving across the border at Talwood Boonanga Road in South Talwood.

He was later arrested at a home in Toogoom.

The Chronicle understands Mr Symons was taken to hospital for testing and returned a negative COVID-19 result.

He appeared briefly in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon and was remanded in custody.

Outside court, friends told the Chronicle the man's local family was unaware he had allegedly broken the law and believed he had secured a border pass and was allowed to quarantine at their place.

They described him as a good man who was desperate to access his support network on the Fraser Coast.

The case will return to court on September 23.

