NAMED: Driver in mental health facility after police pursuit

MATTER ADJOURNED: Wade Doohan Lawton’s matter was adjourned in Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

MATTER ADJOURNED: Wade Doohan Lawton’s matter was adjourned in Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

A MAN who allegedly led police in a cross-state car chase was transferred to a mental health unit in Toowoomba.

Wade Doohan Lawton, 29, was arrested yesterday after a dramaric pursuit in which police used a stinger trap to stop his vehicle.

The Gold Coast man’s matter was heard in the Warwick Magistrates Court this morning, where it was heard he was evaluated by a psychologist.

He was then transported to mental health authorities by police and remains in their custody.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Steve de Lissa told the court Mr Lawton would be released into police custody after treatment.

“We don’t have a time-frame but he has some mental health issues and hasn’t even been able to secure a lawyer yet, we can’t proceed until he is back in our custody” he said.

Mr Lawton was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, obstructing and evading police and failing to stop at a COVID-19 border checkpoint.

Warwick Patrol Group Inspector Dave Preston said the man allegedly sped through the checkpoint near Texas about 9am yesterday.

Mr Lawon allegedly drove 70-105km/h until he turned east on the Cunningham Highway, towards Warwick.

The car came to stop near Coolmunda Dam, suffering significant tyre damage.

The matter was adjourned until tomorrow.