IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court today, July 23.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Costello, Samuel Charles

Davies, Dennis John

Free, Stewart Osmond

Harrison, Gregory John

Hinitt, Travis James

Hinitt, Travis James Mr

Roberts, Jared Lea, Mr

Ryan, Cassidy Robert, Mr

Winkworth, Farron Roy