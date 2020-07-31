Menu
IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

Jessica Paul
31st Jul 2020 11:00 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

This week, matters of the District Court will be heard. These cases are often far more serious than those before the Magistrates Court, and judges therefore hand down heavier penalties to those convicted.

The District Court also only releases the surnames of those appearing each day.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick District Court today, July 31.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

R -v- Butler

R -v- Drury

R -v- Louanna

R -v- Burns

R -v- Spackman and Skinner

