NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

This week, matters of the District Court will be heard. These cases are often far more serious than those before the Magistrates Court, and judges therefore hand down heavier penalties to those convicted.

The District Court also only releases the surnames of those appearing each day.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick District Court today, September 22.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

R v Williams