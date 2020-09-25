Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
Crime

NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

Jessica Paul
25th Sep 2020 8:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

This week, matters of the District Court will be heard. These cases are often far more serious than those before the Magistrates Court, and judges therefore hand down heavier penalties to those convicted.

The District Court also only releases the surnames of those appearing each day.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick District Court today, September 24.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

R v Hidalgo

R v Butler

R v Williams

R v Burns

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs woman smashes chair over ex-partner’s head

        Premium Content Southern Downs woman smashes chair over ex-partner’s head

        News The 22-year-old woman was given a dire warning after unleashing a violent attack on her baby’s father.

        $50K boost to kids’ disaster preparedness program

        Premium Content $50K boost to kids’ disaster preparedness program

        Council News More than 5000 Southern Downs students in total will benefit from the cash splash.

        Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        Premium Content Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        News Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on millions of Australians’ cash in...

        Hot-button issue has Queenslanders fuming

        Premium Content Hot-button issue has Queenslanders fuming

        News Voters united in concerns over youth crime