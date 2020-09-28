Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
News

NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

Jessica Paul
28th Sep 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

This week, matters of the District Court will be heard. These cases are often far more serious than those before the Magistrates Court, and judges therefore hand down heavier penalties to those convicted.

The District Court also only releases the surnames of those appearing each day.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick District Court today, September 28.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

R v Hildago

R v Butler

R v Williams

R v Burns

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shed, caravan on fire at Southern Downs property

        Premium Content Shed, caravan on fire at Southern Downs property

        Breaking Several emergency crews were called to the scene this morning.

        TOURISM BOOM: Southern Downs’ new crown

        Premium Content TOURISM BOOM: Southern Downs’ new crown

        News Travel restrictions have driven holiday-makers to the region, gifting the town a...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        CAMERA, ACTION: Warwick to star in small screen feature

        Premium Content CAMERA, ACTION: Warwick to star in small screen feature

        News Four episodes will be shot from Leslie Dam, highlighting the town and the...