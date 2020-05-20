Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
News

NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

Jessica Paul
20th May 2020 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing (except via telephone due to the COVID-19 pandemic) in front of the Warwick Magistrates Court today, May 20.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bagnall, Scott Bow

Barton, Jessica Jade, Miss

Botham, Leonie

Brennan, Mark William

Buchanan, James Henry Roavatu, Mr

Burton, Thomas Peter

Calleja, Dean Anthony Paul

Campbell, Justin Shane Theodore, Mr

Climer, Scott Alan, Mr

Crimmins, Nicholas Joseph, Mr

Darcy, Nigel Ian

Delaney, Paul James

Dyball, Keith John

Ezzy, Paul William

Grant, Addison Ryan, Mr

Holder, Troy Rueben Christopher

Homburg, Shaun Frederick, Mr

Johnson, Clinton Lawrence

Jones, Daniel Mark

Lambert, Donna Ann Maree

Lawson, Timothy Ray, Mr

Lawton, Wade Doohan

Mahony, Paul Michael

Manwaring, Joshua Graham

Mcdonald, David Robert-Graham

Mitchell, Patricia Joy

Moersch, Andrew Franz, Mr

Moore, Paul William, Mr

Nisbet, Michael John

O’Neill, Malcolm

Rae, Matthew

Russell, Renelle Irene

Sanders, Jessie Rebekah Lee, Miss

Shepherd, Sara Jane

Swift, Nigel Alan, Mr

Ware, Jeffery Anthony

Ware, Jeffery Anthony

Welch, Adrian Mitchel

Wren, Andrew John

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick Magistrates Court combats spike in local crime

        premium_icon Warwick Magistrates Court combats spike in local crime

        Crime Criminals won’t slip through the cracks, says prosecutor.

        Tensions rise as border closures divide residents

        premium_icon Tensions rise as border closures divide residents

        News Southern Downs caught in the middle of national debate.

        SPOOKY SIGHTINGS: Ghosts haunt small Southern Downs town

        premium_icon SPOOKY SIGHTINGS: Ghosts haunt small Southern Downs town

        Offbeat A young girl, long passed, is said to haunt the cellar of a much-loved pub.

        Football academy announces date for training kickoff

        premium_icon Football academy announces date for training kickoff

        Sport There is no certainty fixtures will return but Southern Downs Football Academy are...