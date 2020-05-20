NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today
EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing (except via telephone due to the COVID-19 pandemic) in front of the Warwick Magistrates Court today, May 20.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Bagnall, Scott Bow
Barton, Jessica Jade, Miss
Botham, Leonie
Brennan, Mark William
Buchanan, James Henry Roavatu, Mr
Burton, Thomas Peter
Calleja, Dean Anthony Paul
Campbell, Justin Shane Theodore, Mr
Climer, Scott Alan, Mr
Crimmins, Nicholas Joseph, Mr
Darcy, Nigel Ian
Delaney, Paul James
Dyball, Keith John
Ezzy, Paul William
Grant, Addison Ryan, Mr
Holder, Troy Rueben Christopher
Homburg, Shaun Frederick, Mr
Johnson, Clinton Lawrence
Jones, Daniel Mark
Lambert, Donna Ann Maree
Lawson, Timothy Ray, Mr
Lawton, Wade Doohan
Mahony, Paul Michael
Manwaring, Joshua Graham
Mcdonald, David Robert-Graham
Mitchell, Patricia Joy
Moersch, Andrew Franz, Mr
Moore, Paul William, Mr
Nisbet, Michael John
O’Neill, Malcolm
Rae, Matthew
Russell, Renelle Irene
Sanders, Jessie Rebekah Lee, Miss
Shepherd, Sara Jane
Swift, Nigel Alan, Mr
Ware, Jeffery Anthony
Welch, Adrian Mitchel
Wren, Andrew John