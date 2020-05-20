NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing (except via telephone due to the COVID-19 pandemic) in front of the Warwick Magistrates Court today, May 20.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bagnall, Scott Bow

Barton, Jessica Jade, Miss

Botham, Leonie

Brennan, Mark William

Buchanan, James Henry Roavatu, Mr

Burton, Thomas Peter

Calleja, Dean Anthony Paul

Campbell, Justin Shane Theodore, Mr

Climer, Scott Alan, Mr

Crimmins, Nicholas Joseph, Mr

Darcy, Nigel Ian

Delaney, Paul James

Dyball, Keith John

Ezzy, Paul William

Grant, Addison Ryan, Mr

Holder, Troy Rueben Christopher

Homburg, Shaun Frederick, Mr

Johnson, Clinton Lawrence

Jones, Daniel Mark

Lambert, Donna Ann Maree

Lawson, Timothy Ray, Mr

Lawton, Wade Doohan

Mahony, Paul Michael

Manwaring, Joshua Graham

Mcdonald, David Robert-Graham

Mitchell, Patricia Joy

Moersch, Andrew Franz, Mr

Moore, Paul William, Mr

Nisbet, Michael John

O’Neill, Malcolm

Rae, Matthew

Russell, Renelle Irene

Sanders, Jessie Rebekah Lee, Miss

Shepherd, Sara Jane

Swift, Nigel Alan, Mr

Ware, Jeffery Anthony

Ware, Jeffery Anthony

Welch, Adrian Mitchel

Wren, Andrew John