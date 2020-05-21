NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing (except via telephone due to the COVID-19 pandemic) in front of the Warwick Magistrates Court today, May 21.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Ashworth, David John Charles

Burns, Jason Dean, Mr

Homburg, Shaun Frederick, Mr

Johnson, Elizabeth Rose, Miss

Kennedy, Craig Michael

Lindsay, Sharon Ruth

Simmons, Andrew John