Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: Each day a new court list is released.
IN COURT: Each day a new court list is released.
News

NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

Jessica Paul
3rd Jun 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

This week, matters of the District Court will be heard. These cases are often far more serious than those before the Magistrates Court, and judges therefore hand down heavier penalties to those convicted.

The District Court also only releases the surnames of those appearing each day.

Here is a list of those appearing before the Warwick District Court today, June 3.

R -v- Kratzmann

R -v- Dachs

R -v- Suell

R -v- Kelly

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        THIS IS LIVING! Campers increase ‘tenfold’ on Southern Downs

        premium_icon THIS IS LIVING! Campers increase ‘tenfold’ on Southern Downs

        Travel A surprise easing of restrictions is driving Queenslanders to struggling campgrounds, despite the winter weather.

        Childhood fosters lifelong passion for disability advocate

        premium_icon Childhood fosters lifelong passion for disability advocate

        News “To give yourself to somebody else is pretty special”:New Warwick support service...

        What’s a pub without the banter? How new rules affect you

        premium_icon What’s a pub without the banter? How new rules affect you

        News Warwick hotels and bars are opening back up, but things won’t be as you remembered.

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property Families with a combined income of less than $200,000 are the big winners in home...