NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing (except via telephone due to the COVID-19 pandemic) in front of the Warwick Magistrates Court today, May 19.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Allen, Kylie Marie, Ms

Eather Tsiliris, Jeffery James, Mr

Hancock, Melina Maree

Hubber, Jeffrey Brian

Kopittke, Michael James

Milton, Joel Edward, Mr

Nunns, Benjamin James, Mr

Raymond, Jack Robert

Rountree-Whitmore, James Laurence, Mr

Rudolph, Martin Roy

Ryan, Cassidy Robert, Mr

Syrch, Diane Elise

Taylor, Joshua Paul

Thompson, Ricky-Dean

Thompson, Ricky-Dean

Wilson, Lyneeka Ann