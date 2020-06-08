Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
News

NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

Jessica Paul
8th Jun 2020 7:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing (except via telephone due to the COVID-19 pandemic) in front of the Warwick Magistrates Court today, May 19.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Allen, Kylie Marie, Ms

Eather Tsiliris, Jeffery James, Mr

Hancock, Melina Maree

Hubber, Jeffrey Brian

Kopittke, Michael James

Milton, Joel Edward, Mr

Nunns, Benjamin James, Mr

Raymond, Jack Robert

Rountree-Whitmore, James Laurence, Mr

Rudolph, Martin Roy

Ryan, Cassidy Robert, Mr

Syrch, Diane Elise

Taylor, Joshua Paul

Thompson, Ricky-Dean

Thompson, Ricky-Dean

Wilson, Lyneeka Ann

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUR HUMBLE HERO: James Massey awarded an OAM

        premium_icon OUR HUMBLE HERO: James Massey awarded an OAM

        News After a lifetime of fighting fires, this Stanthorpe legend’s selfless commitment to the role has been recognised.

        Springborg awarded prestigious Australian title

        premium_icon Springborg awarded prestigious Australian title

        News Honoured for a decorated career in local and state politics

        Woman airlifted after being thrown from horse

        premium_icon Woman airlifted after being thrown from horse

        News The woman was treated for multiple injuries

        Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Premier

        premium_icon Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Premier

        Politics Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Queensland Premier