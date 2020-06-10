Menu
IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
News

NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

Jessica Paul
10th Jun 2020 7:50 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing (except via telephone due to the COVID-19 pandemic) in front of the Warwick Magistrates Court today, June 10.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Abood, Shaun David

Allen, Brandon John

Allen, Courtney Joey Lauren

Anderson, Mitch, Mr

Anich, Paul

Baker, Christopher Ian

Beattie, Matthew Joseph

Beveridge, Jamie Martin, Mr

Blair, Kevin Rex, Mr

Butler, Angela Nicole, Miss

Chowns, Colin Angus, Mr

Crawford, Courtney Jane, Miss

Dahl, Christopher Alan Roger

Davies, Dennis John

Edwards, Rachael Allison

Ezzy, Connor Desmond

Felise, Christopher Robert

Fleming, Katherine Jean, Miss

Free, Stewart Osmond

Hanson, Michael Ross

Hidalgo, David

Hope, Christian Alexander, Mr

Ives, Neva-May Joyce

Langley, David Jefferey

Laws, Louise Adela

Leggatt, Ken Gordon

Lucas, Zac Richard

Minogue, Darcy Daniel James, Mr

Murphy, Natasha Sue-Ellen

Needham, Sherree Anne

Nolan, Luke Kevin, Mr

Osborn, Seth Matthew

Owens, Darcy Vinson

Phi, Duc Canh, Mr

Pratt, Jason Lee, Mr

Reibelt, Richard Alfred

Reid, Jasmine Irene

Smith, Andrew William

Smith, Zurich Calvin

Swift, Nigel Alan, Mr

Thomas, Brendan Ashley

White, Terrance James

