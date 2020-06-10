NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today
EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing (except via telephone due to the COVID-19 pandemic) in front of the Warwick Magistrates Court today, June 10.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Abood, Shaun David
Allen, Brandon John
Allen, Courtney Joey Lauren
Anderson, Mitch, Mr
Anich, Paul
Baker, Christopher Ian
Beattie, Matthew Joseph
Beveridge, Jamie Martin, Mr
Blair, Kevin Rex, Mr
Butler, Angela Nicole, Miss
Chowns, Colin Angus, Mr
Crawford, Courtney Jane, Miss
Dahl, Christopher Alan Roger
Davies, Dennis John
Edwards, Rachael Allison
Ezzy, Connor Desmond
Felise, Christopher Robert
Fleming, Katherine Jean, Miss
Free, Stewart Osmond
Hanson, Michael Ross
Hidalgo, David
Hope, Christian Alexander, Mr
Ives, Neva-May Joyce
Langley, David Jefferey
Laws, Louise Adela
Leggatt, Ken Gordon
Lucas, Zac Richard
Minogue, Darcy Daniel James, Mr
Murphy, Natasha Sue-Ellen
Needham, Sherree Anne
Nolan, Luke Kevin, Mr
Osborn, Seth Matthew
Owens, Darcy Vinson
Phi, Duc Canh, Mr
Pratt, Jason Lee, Mr
Reibelt, Richard Alfred
Reid, Jasmine Irene
Smith, Andrew William
Smith, Zurich Calvin
Swift, Nigel Alan, Mr
Thomas, Brendan Ashley
White, Terrance James