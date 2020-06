IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing (except via telephone due to the COVID-19 pandemic) in front of the Warwick Magistrates Court today, June 11.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Hanson, Michael Ross

Smith, Zurich Calvin,

Taylor, Mark Andrew