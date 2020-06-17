NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Warwick Magistrates Court today, June 17.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Alldridge, Raymond

Alldridge, Raymond George

Alldridge, Raymond George

Bagnall, Scott Bow

Bailey, Michael James

Burns, Jason Dean, Mr

Close, Justine Stacy

Crimmins, Nicholas Joseph, Mr

Davis, Brendan Edwin

Davis, Brett Anthony

Delaney, Paul James

Edwards, Rachael Allison

Ezzy, Paul William

Hidalgo, Bailey Alexander

Homburg, Shaun Frederick, Mr

Hunter, Renee

Laws, Louise Adela

May, Peter Joseph

Mcdonald, David Robert-Graham

Morrison, Jack William

Osborn, Seth Matthew

Owens, Darcy Vinson

Penn, Matthew Joseph

Rodionov, Christopher George

Smith, James Chase

Smith, Peter Lesley