IN COURT: Each day, a new list is released.
Crime

NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

Jessica Paul
25th Jun 2020 7:46 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Warwick Magistrates Court today, June 25.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Brennan, Mark William

Calleja, Dean Anthony Paul

Campbell, Justin Shane Theodore, Mr

Climer, Scott Alan, Mr

Curran, Andrew James, Mr

Davies, Dennis John

Fernando, Cohen Richard

Grant, Addison Ryan, Mr

Johnson, Clinton Lawrence

Lambert, Donna Ann Maree

Manwaring, Joshua Graham

Minogue, Darcy Daniel James, Mr

Moersch, Andrew Franz, Mr

Moore, Paul William, Mr

Sanders, Jessie Rebekah Lee, Miss

Ware, Jeffery Anthony

Welch, Adrian Mitchel

Wren, Andrew John

