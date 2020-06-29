Menu
IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

Jessica Paul
29th Jun 2020 8:19 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Warwick Magistrates Court today, June 29.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Adams, Hayley Marie

Alldridge, Hayden Shane, Mr

Alldridge, Raymond George

Alldridge, Tanna Jordan

Allen, Kylie Marie, Ms

Barton, Jessica Jade, Miss

Botham, Leonie

Buchanan, James Henry Roavatu, Mr

Burton, Thomas Peter

Darcy, Nigel Ian

Dyball, Keith John

Ives, Neva-May Joyce

Laurie, Candice Rae

Lawson, Timothy Ray, Mr

Lucas, Zac Richard

Mahony, Paul Michael

Nisbet, Michael John

O’Neill, Malcolm

Rudolph, Martin Roy

Russell, Renelle Irene

Smith, Andrew William

Smith, Jaclyn Sam

