NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Warwick Magistrates Court today, July 1.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Aitken, Lance Ernest George

Alexander, Nicholas John

Brazier, Rory James, Mr

Buckland, Jasmine Sheralyn Margare, Miss

Clifton, Benjamin Dwight

Cole, Matthew Wayne, Mr

Collins, Aaron Matthew

Crookey, Trevor Douglas

Edmondstone, Katrina Lee

Farnsworth, Adam Glen, Mr

Feyaerts, Peter Andrew

Gavin, Andrew Peter

Grant, Dusty-Lee Grace

Hamers, Brock Jules

Harvey, Peter John

Hoffman, Mitchell Brent

Laurie, Travis Lloyd

Lingwoodock, Jasmin Marie

Lorberg, Kurtice Tarry

Mavin, Mark Dean

Nowlan, Phillip John, Mr

Nunns, Benjamin James, Mr

Pugh, Natalie-May

Reynolds, Josephine

Rice, Alexander Lyall James

Richards, Darren James, Mr

Roberts, Mark Anthony

Roche, Karl John, Mr

Ryan, Karen Patricia

Ryan-Mason, Glenn Michael

Simmonds, Kate Ellen, Miss

Smith, Harley Ian Leonard, Mr

Smith, Travis Mathew, Mr

Soderstrom, Ann Marie

Stewart, Jacqui-Lynne, Ms

Sutherland, Eddie Matthew

Trenaman, Blake Travis Shane

Tseng, Yu-Jie

Webb, Ethan Samuel

White, Ronin James

Williams, Brodie Mark, Mr

Wright, Jason John, Mr