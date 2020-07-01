NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today
EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Warwick Magistrates Court today, July 1.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Aitken, Lance Ernest George
Alexander, Nicholas John
Brazier, Rory James, Mr
Buckland, Jasmine Sheralyn Margare, Miss
Clifton, Benjamin Dwight
Cole, Matthew Wayne, Mr
Collins, Aaron Matthew
Crookey, Trevor Douglas
Edmondstone, Katrina Lee
Farnsworth, Adam Glen, Mr
Feyaerts, Peter Andrew
Gavin, Andrew Peter
Grant, Dusty-Lee Grace
Hamers, Brock Jules
Harvey, Peter John
Hoffman, Mitchell Brent
Laurie, Travis Lloyd
Lingwoodock, Jasmin Marie
Lorberg, Kurtice Tarry
Mavin, Mark Dean
Nowlan, Phillip John, Mr
Nunns, Benjamin James, Mr
Pugh, Natalie-May
Reynolds, Josephine
Rice, Alexander Lyall James
Richards, Darren James, Mr
Roberts, Mark Anthony
Roche, Karl John, Mr
Ryan, Karen Patricia
Ryan-Mason, Glenn Michael
Simmonds, Kate Ellen, Miss
Smith, Harley Ian Leonard, Mr
Smith, Travis Mathew, Mr
Soderstrom, Ann Marie
Stewart, Jacqui-Lynne, Ms
Sutherland, Eddie Matthew
Trenaman, Blake Travis Shane
Tseng, Yu-Jie
Webb, Ethan Samuel
White, Ronin James
Williams, Brodie Mark, Mr
Wright, Jason John, Mr