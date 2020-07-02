Menu
IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.
News

NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

Jessica Paul
2nd Jul 2020 7:52 AM
Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Warwick Magistrates Court today, July 2.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Ashworth, David John Charles

Ballinger, Kayne Raymond, Mr

Dutton Smith, Matthew Thomas, Mr

Farnsworth, Adam Glen, Mr

Johnson, Elizabeth Rose, Miss

Kennedy, Craig Michael

Lees, Jake Peter

Lindsay, Sharon Ruth

Mckillop, Lachlan James David

Simmons, Andrew John

