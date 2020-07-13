NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

IN COURT: Each day, a new court list is released.

EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court today, July 13.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Aitken, Lance Ernest George

Allen, Brandon John

Allen, Courtney Joey Lauren

Alvoen, Dylan Albert Joseph

Anderson, Mitch, Mr

Anich, Paul

Baker, Christopher Ian

Beattie, Matthew Joseph

Beveridge, Jamie Martin, Mr

Crawford, Courtney Jane, Miss

Davis, Brendan Edwin

Ezzy, Connor Desmond

Fleming, Katherine Jean, Miss

Glass, Robert Lawrence

Hoffman, Mitchell Brent

Langley, David Jefferey

Laskus, Gerd Volker

Laws, Louise Adela

Nolan, Luke Kevin

Nunns, Benjamin James, Mr

Owens, Darcy Vinson

Russell, Renelle Irene

Ryan, Cassidy Robert, Mr

Sands, Jamie David

Sheahan, Natasha Sue-Ellen

Strachan, Joel Patrick

White, Terrance James