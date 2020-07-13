NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today
EACH day a number of people appear in the Warwick court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court today, July 13.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Aitken, Lance Ernest George
Allen, Brandon John
Allen, Courtney Joey Lauren
Alvoen, Dylan Albert Joseph
Anderson, Mitch, Mr
Anich, Paul
Baker, Christopher Ian
Beattie, Matthew Joseph
Beveridge, Jamie Martin, Mr
Crawford, Courtney Jane, Miss
Davis, Brendan Edwin
Ezzy, Connor Desmond
Fleming, Katherine Jean, Miss
Glass, Robert Lawrence
Hoffman, Mitchell Brent
Langley, David Jefferey
Laskus, Gerd Volker
Laws, Louise Adela
Nolan, Luke Kevin
Nunns, Benjamin James, Mr
Owens, Darcy Vinson
Russell, Renelle Irene
Ryan, Cassidy Robert, Mr
Sands, Jamie David
Sheahan, Natasha Sue-Ellen
Strachan, Joel Patrick
White, Terrance James