The Coffs Harbour man has been refused bail to appear again on October 6.
Crime

NAMED: Man accused of bashing dog, choking woman

Janine Watson
29th Sep 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 30th Sep 2020 6:44 AM
The man who allegedly bashed a dog and choked a woman who tried to intervene has been refused bail.

Ronald Matthew Fuller is facing several charges in relation to the alleged violent public assault outside a fast food restaurant in Bray Street, Coffs Harbour, on Saturday night.

Just before 9.30pm the 49-year-old tied up his dog and police allege he struck it in the face and body.

A woman parked nearby approached Fuller after seeing what was going on.

An argument broke out, and police allege he then punched the 58-year-old woman in the face, threw her to the ground, and grabbed hold of her throat.

Witnesses intervened and police allege he released his grip. The pair continued to argue again and Fuller allegedly punched her in the face before walking away.

Police were notified with officers from the Coffs/Clarence District attending.

Following inquiries, Fuller was arrested at a nearby home on Bray Street and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He has been charged with a number of offences: commit an act of cruelty upon an animal, common assault and intentionally choke a person with recklessness.

Fuller applied for bail but it was refused.

The case has been listed for mention in Coffs Harbour Local Court on October 6.

Coffs Coast Advocate

