ON BAIL: James Henry Roavatu Buchanan will remain on bail after he allegedly punched a 67-year-old woman in the face.
News

NAMED: Man accused of punching 67yo woman in face

Emily Clooney
23rd Sep 2020 11:30 AM

A MAN accused of punching a 67-year-old woman in the face has had his matter mentioned in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court for the first time today.

James Henry Roavatu Buchanan, 43, faces one count of serious assault to a person over 60 and one of public nuisance.

It is alleged a drunk Buchanan yelled at and then struck the woman after she asked him not to leave his rubbish lying around.

Stanthorpe police were called to Harris St on August 31 over fears for the woman’s safety.

She suffered minor injuries in the alleged assault.

Mr Buchanan appeared in court and was represented by lawyer Phil Crook.

The matter is next scheduled for Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on November 25.

