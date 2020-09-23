Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police respond to an incident in Aldi in Booval on September 23.
Police respond to an incident in Aldi in Booval on September 23.
News

NAMED: Man charged after alleged bow attack on teen girl

Ross Irby
23rd Sep 2020 9:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN arrested and charged over a bow shooting of a teenage girl in an Aldi supermarket in Booval has not applied for bail.

The accused Benjamin Jeremy Bourke, 25, who has been living in Archerfield and Bundamba, did not appear when his matter was mentioned before Ipswich Magistrates Court just before 9.15am today.

Bourke is charged with attempt to murder at South Station Rd in Booval on Tuesday September 22; going armed to cause fear; and torture.

The charges arise following a series of late afternoon incidents in which a 15-year-old girl was struck in her hand by an arrow when inside Aldi.

In a brief mention of the case, defence lawyer Dylan Hans told magistrate Dennis Kinsella that he did not require the appearance of Bourke via video link from the watch house.

Mr Hans said Bourke was not making a bail application.

He sought that the case be mentioned at a callover of serious cases in the Ipswich court on October 14.

Mr Kinsella remanded Bourke in custody, and adjourned his matters to October 14 for mention.

Bourke will not have to appear on that date.

booval editors picks
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad fronts court over ‘menacing’ reply to revealing letter

        Premium Content Dad fronts court over ‘menacing’ reply to revealing letter

        News The Warwick man lashed out after his fiancee received a letter exposing intimate details of past relationships.

        • 23rd Sep 2020 10:00 AM
        Border jumper cut through metal chain to enter Qld

        Premium Content Border jumper cut through metal chain to enter Qld

        Crime He was sentenced in Hervey Bay court

        • 23rd Sep 2020 10:09 AM
        BACK OFF PM: Deputy Premier hits out over border stance

        Premium Content BACK OFF PM: Deputy Premier hits out over border stance

        News Queensland has had no new COVID-19 cases overnight

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Crime A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick District Court, updated...