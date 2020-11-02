Menu
LESLIE DAM SHOOTING: Mr Allen appeared in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Saturday.
NAMED: Man charged with Leslie Dam shooting fronts court

Tessa Flemming
2nd Nov 2020 2:46 PM
WARWICK man Scott Richard Allen has been charged for allegedly shooting a 35-year-old man at Leslie Dam on Friday. 

Mr Allen appeared before the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Saturday facing three charges, including possessing a shortened firearm, dangerous conduct with a weapon and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm. 

Detectives previously stated they would allege the 25-year-old man shot the 35-year-old in the leg before fleeing the scene. 

It is believed the Saddledam Rd incident occurred after a conversation "developed into a physical altercation". 

Mr Allen will remain in police custody until his next Toowoomba Magistrates Court appearance, where he will likely appear via video link. 

His matter was adjourned until December 14.

