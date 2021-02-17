NAMED: Petrol, wallet thieves convicted in Warwick court

IN COURT: These were the Warwick residents convicted of stealing in court this week. Picture: iStock

From a serial petrol thief to a man who claimed his stealing was driven by alcoholism, several Warwick residents were convicted for their light-fingered crimes this week.

Craig Robert Mangelsdorf paid the price for multiple fraudulent fuel stops in the Warwick area and the Sunshine Coast.

The 37-year-old first hit the Coles Express service station at Coochin Creek on November 2, 2018, putting $85 of petrol into his car and driving off without attempting to pay.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard Mangelsdorf struck again only days later on November 14, 2018 at the Caltex Warwick Truck N Travel, this time stealing $91 worth of fuel.

The man was identified on both occasions through CCTV footage.

According to duty lawyer Phillip Crook, the Tamworth man was expecting to have money transferred from a trust account into his own when he filled up his car’s petrol tank, but was caught short when the payment was delayed.

Mangelsdorf pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing.

He was fined $100 and ordered to pay $176 total restitution to the service stations.

No conviction was recorded.

Charles William Speedy also fronted court for stealing after he pocketed a wallet he found on the floor of a Warwick pub.

A patron at the Criterion Hotel reported a wallet containing about $100 and several bank cards had been stolen at about 3.30pm on November 24 last year.

Warwick police identified Speedy as the culprit using CCTV footage, and found both the man and the stolen items at his Locke St house only hours later.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane told the Warwick Magistrates Court his client could see in hindsight he should have just handed the wallet in when he found it, and was extremely remorseful for his actions.

Speedy pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was fined $350.

Jason Carl Langfeldt claimed being caught stealing wine from a Warwick bottle shop prompted him to quit drinking altogether.

The Warwick man visited Liquor Legends on January 5 at about 3pm, picking up two bottles of wine worth $30 and leaving without making any attempt to pay for them.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the man was soon identified in CCTV footage and tracked down at his Warwick home, where he told police he was an alcoholic and didn’t have enough money to pay for the wine.

The self-represented Langfeldt told the court the theft was “not part of (his) normal lifestyle”, and he’d started alcohol counselling with his general practitioner and mental health services.

The former nurse and warehouse manager said he would soon relocate from Warwick to be closer to his daughter and return to full-time employment.

He paid the $30 owed to Liquor Legends prior to his court appearance.

Langfeldt pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorised dealing with shop goods worth less than $150.

He was fined $150 and no conviction was recorded.

